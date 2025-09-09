Huawei, Knetco launch 5G Advanced in Kuwait
Jasdip Sensi
September 09, 2025 11:56 AM
Huawei in partnership with Knetco has launched 5G Advanced technology in Kuwait.

In a bid to set new standards for speed and smart infrastructure, Knetco was appointed as the main implementer of Huawei’s 5G Advanced deployment.

The move is expected to power next-generation applications across smart cities, autonomous systems, AI-driven industries and advanced digital services in both the public and private sectors, the company revealed.

“The arrival of 5G Advanced will transform how Kuwait communicates, operates, and innovates,” Knetco CEO, Khaled Samy Hall, said.

“Our partnership with Huawei ensures that this cutting-edge technology delivers lasting benefits to every sector from government services to individual consumers.”

Huawei Kuwait, procurement director, Jayson Fu, said: “When selecting a partner for this landmark 5G Advanced deployment, Knetco was our first choice.

“Knetco supported the project with its strong experience and knowledge in Kuwait telecom industry. Despite a demanding schedule, the team coordinated effectively and met the agreed milestones, being resourceful, completing the deployment in line with the requirements and standards.”

Jasdip Sensi
