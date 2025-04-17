Huawei veteran appointed new Egypt CEO
Jasdip Sensi
April 17, 2025 01:08 PM
Huawei Egypt has appointed Benjamin Hou as its new CEO, in a bid to expand its digital presence in the country.

Hou brings over 20 years experience at the telecoms giant, most recently serving as president of the Northern Africa Carrier Business Group.

Previously, he has held various leadership roles in pre-sales, marketing, solution sales and service support.

According to Huawei, Hou’s diverse expertise “positions him well to lead Huawei’s digital transformation initiatives across Egypt’s public and private sectors.”

Commenting on his appointment, Hou said: “I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at Huawei Egypt, especially as we celebrate 25 years of ground-breaking innovation and partnership in the country. Over the past quarter-century, Huawei has been a contributor in shaping Egypt’s digital landscape, and I am committed to building on this foundation to drive even greater progress.

“Egypt remains a key market for Huawei, and I look forward to leading our efforts in accelerating its digital transformation. Huawei is committed to supporting Egypt’s ICT ecosystem, nurturing local talent, and delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and communities alike.”

He added: “We will continue to drive sustainable growth and innovation, adapting to the evolving needs of our partners and customers, and working towards a fully connected and digital Egypt.”

Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
