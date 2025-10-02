Huawei Connect 2025 showcases AI’s future with ‘All Intelligence’ vision

With the theme ‘All Intelligence’ the conference tapped into AI across three dimensions: strategy, technology and strategic initiatives.

This comes as AI is rapidly advancing both in its application and value it provides. This trend, fuelled by more performant computing infrastructure paired with non-stop breakthroughs in areas such as deep-thinking models and multimodal fusion, industries can easily expand into their core systems, Huawei explained.

Huawei accelerates chip expansion

At the event, Huawei introduced its powerful SuperPoDs and SuperClusters, showcasing world-leading technology and revealing, for the first time, its long-term chip strategy.

In a bid to deploy the world’s most advanced computing clusters, the company emphasised its role in supporting China’s drive to reduce dependence on foreign semiconductor suppliers.

In a keynote presentation on day 1, Huawei's deputy chairman of the board and rotating chairman, Eric Xu, gave a presentation titled "Groundbreaking SuperPoD Interconnect: Leading a New Paradigm for AI Infrastructure".

During the keynote, he said: “Computing power is - and will continue to be – key to AI. This is especially true in China."

Atlas SuperClusters: Transforming AI

Huawei introduced the Atlas 950 SuperCluster, a next-generation data centre AI system capable of delivering 1 FP4 ZettaFLOPS for AI inference and 524 FP8 ExaFLOPS for AI training.

Comprising 64 Atlas 950 SuperPoDs, each housing 8,192 Ascend 950DT AI accelerators, the system totals 524,288 chips across more than 10,000 interconnected cabinets.

This infrastructure aims to support AI models with hundreds of billions to trillions of parameters.

Looking ahead, the technology giant announced plans for the Atlas 960 SuperCluster, expected to launch in Q4 2027.

Featuring over one million Ascend 960 NPUs, the system aims to deliver 4 MXFP4 ZettaFLOPS performance, continuing support for both UBoE and RoCE protocols with expected improvements in latency and uptime.

Unleashing powerful compute in the intelligent era

On day two of this years Huawei Connect , Zhang Ping'an executive director of the board and CEO of Huawei Cloud, delivered a keynote titled "All Intelligence: Empowering AI Pioneers for Industries", sharing its innovations in AI compute services, foundation models, embodied AI, agents and more.

Meanwhile, Charles Yang, SVP of marketing and sales at the technology giant, highlighted how the company helps companies succeed in the global digital and intelligent industries.

This year, Huawei Cloud introduced its AI Compute Service powered by CloudMatrix384, with supernodes upgraded from 384 to 8,192 cards, supporting hyperscale clusters.

Innovations such as Elastic Memory Service (EMS) reduce latency in multi-round foundation model conversations and fully liquid-cooled AI data centres in Guizhou, Inner Mongolia and Anhui provide high-efficiency AI compute without requiring enterprises to rebuild infrastructure.

Zhang Ping’an highlighted: “Huawei Cloud's AI Token Service abstracts away the underlying technical complexity and directly provides users with the final AI computing results.”

At the event, Huawei Cloud also advanced AI models to meet industry-specific needs.

Zhang Ping’an continued: “Huawei will continually increase investment in Pangu Models, constantly study industry scenarios to better understand customer requirements, and support customers in developing their own industry-specific models, thus accelerating intelligent transformation across industries.”

Yang also highlighted Huawei Cloud’s support for global enterprises, saying: “Enterprises are facing numerous complex challenges in the digital intelligence era.”

Huawei Cloud provides “one global cloud infrastructure and two engines – one with data and one with AI,” he noted.

Transforming industries

At the two-day event over 30 AI-driven showcases were unveiled, developed in partnership with industry pioneers.

These showcases span sectors such as government, education, healthcare, finance and electric power.

As a result, the move offers proven success examples for industry peers and allows Huawei to improve solutions in real-world business settings, creating innovative offerings with wider applicability across industries.

