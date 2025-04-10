HPE equips Aruba Central with VPC and AI-powered observability tools

HPE ’s Aruba Networking Central now supports four distinct deployment modes — public SaaS, virtual private cloud (VPC), on-premises, and network-as-a-service (NaaS). The company claims that following the update, it’s the most flexible network management platform available in the market.

The latest additions include a dedicated on-prem offering for government customers and a virtual private cloud (VPC) deployment model for enterprises that require cloud agility with added data sovereignty.

The VPC and on-prem deployment modes are designed to address increasing regulatory pressure around where and how enterprise data is processed, offering enhanced control for use cases like AI data training , sensitive telemetry collection, and edge deployments in air-gapped environments.

“With these innovations, HPE now uniquely addresses the most pressing enterprise challenges for corporate, non-profit, and government entities with unprecedented network management deployment flexibility,” said Phil Mottram, EVP and general manager at HPE Aruba Networking.

Aruba Networking Central also gains deeper AI functionality through expanded AIOps capabilities.

A new automated network assistant continuously analyses both wired and wireless environments to flag performance issues, identify misconfigurations, and provide capacity planning recommendations — with HPE suggesting it effectively acts as a digital network architect.

The platform’s full-stack observability features have also been extended.

A one-year OpsRamp-powered subscription now enables native monitoring of third-party devices, including those from Cisco , Arista, and Juniper (the latter of which HPE is in the process of acquiring ), enhancing the platform’s reach in multi-vendor environments.

Updates to Aruba Networking Central allow users to now monitor Microsoft Teams in real time to improve voice and video quality of service.

The updated Aruba Networking Central platform continues to be offered on an annual subscription basis via HPE’s channel partners and can also be delivered as part of a managed service provider (MSP) model.

Customers already using the upgraded Aruba Networking Central include Nobu Hotels and the Netherlands’ Royal Jaarbeurs, who have adopted the platform for its deployment flexibility and automation features.

