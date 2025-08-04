How Equinix could expand data centre efforts with Elliott investment

According to a Bloomberg report, the data centre leader is engaging in talks with Elliott to boost shareholder value through operational efficiencies and AI-led expansion efforts.

Elliott is a very successful investor and has a broad range of expertise within its workforce to grow its activism and create value for companies. Leveraging its infrastructure expertise, Elliott is aiming to address Equinix’s stock volatility amid surging AI demand, which could drive significant growth for the rest of the year.

Whilst currently unclear, Bloomberg suggests both organisations are working collaboratively.

“Equinix is focused on executing our strategy and driving value for shareholders,” a spokesperson tells Bloomberg. “We regularly engage with our investors, including Elliott, to better understand their perspectives as we advance this goal.”

The news comes shortly after Equinix reported another strong quarter last week in its Q2 results. Notably, its operating income rose to US$494 million, reflecting a 13% increase year-over-year.

As AI continues to boom, businesses continue to seek out data centre space, leading to intensifying demand and land constraints. Equinix sets itself apart by its promise of strong interconnectivity, but Bloomberg says it has been faced with higher project financing costs as interest rates have remained high.

In the last quarter, Equinix has deepened customer engagement and closed more than 4,100 deals and $345 million in annualised gross bookings. The company also continues to maintain its leadership in cloud and AI ecosystem connectivity, demonstrating strong value for its customers and shareholders.

“We had a strong first half of 2025, achieving robust bookings and financial results -further indication that our strategy is meeting the opportunity,” said Adaire Fox-Martin, CEO and president of Equinix.

“Our global reach, neutral ecosystems, and rich interconnection capabilities uniquely position us to serve AI and digital transformation at scale.”

