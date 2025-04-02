How are new data centre builds driving fibre deployments
Data centres are expanding at breakneck speed, and fibre networks are racing to keep up.
As operators push into non-Tier One markets in search of power and underserved markets, fibre deployments are being forced into new, less-connected regions. These builds aren’t just about access; they’re about interconnection too, enabling low-latency links between facilities without piling on energy demands.
But with concerns from the likes of Alibaba’s Joe Tsai over a possible bubble, questions remain about how sustainable this wave of infrastructure investment really is.
