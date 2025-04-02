How are new data centre builds driving fibre deployments
How are new data centre builds driving fibre deployments

Capacity Team
April 02, 2025 03:19 PM
Data centres are expanding at breakneck speed, and fibre networks are racing to keep up.

As operators push into non-Tier One markets in search of power and underserved markets, fibre deployments are being forced into new, less-connected regions. These builds aren’t just about access; they’re about interconnection too, enabling low-latency links between facilities without piling on energy demands.

But with concerns from the likes of Alibaba’s Joe Tsai over a possible bubble, questions remain about how sustainable this wave of infrastructure investment really is.

Register to read the full report here: Insider Access: Panel Reports | Capacity Media

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

