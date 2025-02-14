Highline expands fibre internet across Upper Peninsula
Highline expands fibre internet across Upper Peninsula

Jasdip Sensi
February 14, 2025 10:36 AM
Techno mega city; urban and futuristic technology concepts, orig

Highline has expanded its fibre internet network across Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

As part of its four-year initiative, this year marks the fourth year of a project that aims to connect thousands of homes and businesses across Marquette, Iron, Schoolcraft, Luce, Mackinac and Chippewa counties.

The project is expected to create hundreds of jobs during construction and help local businesses by providing access to high-speed internet.

Construction is scheduled to begin in June and is expected to be completed by the end of November, the company revealed.

Meanwhile, the expansion will add 1,400 miles of fibre optic cable, connecting 14,000 homes and businesses with both internet and phone services, offering speeds up to 2Gbps, allowing residents and businesses to enjoy smooth streaming, video calls and online gaming.

Customers will also have access to a new app that helps them manage devices, protect against online threats, and control internet usage.

Highline president and general manager of Midwest, Bruce Moore, said: “Highline is committed to expanding our fibre network in 2025 and beyond.

"Highline's network will ultimately serve over 50,000 homes and businesses in the Upper Peninsula and our plan is to start 2025 construction as quickly as possible once winter is over."


Jasdip Sensi
