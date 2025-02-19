Hexa Capital taps APTelecom for Malaysia-US submarine cable project

The MYUS cable aims to connect Malaysia with the US with landings in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Guam across its expected ~18,000-kilometre length.

APTelecom has joined the project and will lead the pre-sales and post-sales activities for all MYUS products.

Subscribe today for free

“This partnership marks a significant step toward advancing the MYUS Submarine Cable Project,” said Sean Bergin, president and co-founder of APTelecom. “We look forward to leveraging our expertise to drive the commercial success of MYUS while supporting Hexa Capital Consultancy PLT in delivering next-generation connectivity solutions.”

The MYUS cable project has been in the works for some time, with the US Trade and Development Agency awarding Hexa a feasibility study grant to support the development of the fibre optic cable.

The subsea cable is expected to be a 16-fibre pair system, each with a minimum capacity of 15 terabits per second (Tb/s). The cable has a planned ready-for-service date of mid-2028.

APTelecom will be responsible for market positioning, customer engagement, and revenue generation strategies for MYUS while also overseeing project execution.

Dr Abang Azhari Hadari, founder and CEO at Hexa Capital Consultancy PLT: “We are excited to collaborate with APTelecom as our strategic partner for the MYUS project.

“Their deep industry experience and strong track record in subsea cable commercialization make them the ideal choice to support our mission of delivering world-class connectivity solutions.”

RELATED STORIES

Red Sea cable cuts: A look back and review of how the industry recovered