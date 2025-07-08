Groq launches first European AI data centre in Helsinki

In partnership with Equinix, the new AI inference data centre brings Groq’s AI inference capacity to users across Europe, offering reduced latency, quicker response times at scale and strengthening data governance.

Meanwhile, the new Helsinki data centre offers reliable, secure and predictable connectivity, the company revealed.

Groq founder and CEO, Jonathan Ross, said: "As demand for AI inference continues at an ever-increasing pace, we know that those building fast need more - more capacity, more efficiency, and with a cost that scales.

"With our new European data centre, customers get the lowest latency possible and infrastructure ready today. We're unlocking developer ambition now, not months from now."

The move builds on Groq’s existing partnership with Equinix, which already includes a site in Dallas, Texas.

Meanwhile, this European expansion complements Groq’s existing data centres in the US, Canada and Saudi Arabia, which are now serving more than 20 million tokens per second across Groq's global network.

Equinix managing director of the Nordics, Regina Donato Dahlström, added: “There is no doubt AI is front of mind for businesses across Europe; and the Nordics is a great place to host AI infrastructure. With its sustainable energy policies, free cooling, and reliable power grid, Finland is a standout choice for hosting this new capacity.

"Combining Groq's cutting-edge technology with Equinix's global infrastructure and vendor-neutral connectivity solutions enables efficient AI inference at scale. Our customers at Equinix will be able to securely tap into GroqCloud and lead on innovation within their enterprise.”

