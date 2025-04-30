Great Plains upgrades network with Ciena to support AI and cloud

GPC’s network, which spans more than 19,000 miles across 13 states, will leverage Ciena tech to provide reliable connectivity and greater bandwidth amid an influx of demand for cloud and AI services .

GPC’s network supports carrier, enterprise, hyperscaler, and Fibre-to-the-Tower (FTTT) applications, providing multiple wavelengths up to 400 Gb/s.

The network also supports services like data centre interconnect (DCI), which enable cloud and content providers to bring data and applications closer to where they are most needed — a noteworthy service considering it intersects with sizable data centre hubs like Illinois, Ohio, and Iowa.

GPC plans to tap Ciena’s equipment, including its WaveLogic coherent optics and Adaptive IP capabilities, to maximise spectral efficiency and support high-capacity services across long-haul and metro networks.

The tech can help GPC dynamically scale its bandwidth and offer low-latency, high-reliability connections for AI workloads and cloud-native applications.

“Leveraging Ciena technology, we’ve modernised our infrastructure to stay ahead of the curve,” said Tony Thakur, chief technology officer at Great Plains Communications.

“We can accommodate even the most data-hungry applications, and we’re well prepared to meet the changing bandwidth requirements of hyperscalers, large-scale data centres, and cloud providers.”

