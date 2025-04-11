Google reduces workforce amid ongoing industry restructuring

According to a report by The Information, a source close to the situation revealed the restructuring comes after the technology giant merged its platforms and devices teams last year, which aims to streamline operations.

A Google spokesperson said: “Since combining the Platforms and Devices teams last year, we’ve focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively and this included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit program that we offered in January.”

The move follows a recent trend in the technology industry, which has seen several companies reducing workforces and reassessing strategies to deal with economic pressures.

Some of these companies include Microsoft, Meta and Salesforce.

This comes as earlier this year, data revealed the wave of job cuts in the tech and telecom sectors shows no signs of stopping, with the research revealing that 26,215 employees have already been laid off in 2025.

