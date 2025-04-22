Google inks first offshore wind power deal in Taiwan
Jasdip Sensi
April 22, 2025 09:45 AM
Google has signed its first-ever power purchase agreement (PPA) in both Taiwan and the Asia-Pacific region.

In partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), the move allows Google to buy affordable, clean energy from CIP’s Fengmiao 1 Wind Farm, which will help power Google’s data centres and offices in Taiwan.

According to the technology giant, the first phase of the wind farm is expected to be up and running in 2027.

The partnership also plays a major role in helping Taiwan grow its offshore wind industry, with the Fengmiao project being the first in Taiwan's third phase of wind energy development to be fully financed.

The move comes as the company also recently signed Taiwan’s first corporate geothermal energy agreement, tapping into the island’s geothermal potential, building on its earlier efforts, which includes pioneering the country’s first corporate solar power purchase agreement and supporting the construction of 1 gigawatt of solar energy infrastructure.

Google APAC senior lead of energy and infrastructure, I-Chun Hsiao, said: “As the first project from Taiwan’s Round 3.1 auction to achieve financial close, it's an important catalyst for the local offshore wind sector.

“This milestone builds on our existing portfolio of energy technologies in Taiwan, including solar and geothermal, which provide reliable, cost-effective energy to meet rising demand and bring us closer to running on 24/7 carbon-free energy (CFE) on every grid where we operate.”

Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
