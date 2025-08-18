Google fined $36m in Australia over Telstra, Optus search deals

According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the technology giant made deals with Telstra and Optus to share ad revenue from Google Search on Android devices between late 2019 and early 2021.

Google also admitted the move significantly affected competition from other search engines.

As a result, the company has since stopped making similar agreements and agreed to the fine, the ACCC revealed.

ACCC Chair Gina-Cass Gottlieb said: "Today's outcome created the potential for millions of Australians to have greater search choice in the future, and for competing search providers to gain meaningful exposure to Australian consumers.”

Google and the ACCC jointly recommended the $35.8 million fine to the Federal Court, however the court still needs to approve the penalty, the ACCC noted, but cooperation from Google helped avoid lengthy legal proceedings.

A Google spokesperson added: “We are committed to providing Android device makers more flexibility to pre-load browsers and search apps, while preserving the offerings and features that help them innovate, compete with Apple, and keep costs low.”

