Google to launch 4 subsea cables in Africa

In a bid to boost connectivity and AI development in the continent, Google SVP for research, labs, technology and society, James Manyika, claimed the new investment is the latest addition to its Africa Connect infrastructure scheme.

As a result, it hopes to create new digital corridors within and between Africa and the rest of the world.

The plan includes linking Google’s Equiano subsea cable and the upcoming Umoja system to the continent this year.

Although no further details were released, the telecoms giant will invest in the exact locations of the hubs or the project.

The Umoja subsea cable, which was announced last year and will open in 2027 and will connect Australia with Africa via South Africa with a terrestrial component connecting South Africa to Kenya via Uganda, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“Today marks another milestone in our commitment to Africa's digital future. Google is announcing four strategic subsea cable connectivity hubs in the north, south, east and west regions of Africa”, Manyika said.

“This investment creates new digital corridors within Africa and between Africa and the rest of the world- ultimately deepening international connectivity and resilience, as well as spurring economic growth and opportunity.”

Alongside this, the technology giant is also bolstering local capacity by providing African universities and research institutions with over $17 million in funding, curriculum, training, computing and access to advanced AI models over the past four years.

Additionally, a further $9 million is planned for the coming year.

“AI creates an unprecedented opportunity to benefit everyone, and Google is committed to making that a reality for people, businesses and communities across Africa.

“Today's announcements are another example of how Google is continuing to expand connectivity, increase product access and skills across the continent and enable African-led innovation - and we won’t stop here,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Google to build Grace Hopper subsea cable

Google launches Equiano subsea cable