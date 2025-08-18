Google selects Tennessee for its first advanced nuclear reactor project

The project, orchestrated by Google, aims to power the nuclear renaissance in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, the technology giant says and marks the first time a US utility has purchased electricity from a next-generation nuclear plant.

Google first partnered with Kairos Power to tap up nuclear at the end of 2024 to unlock up to 500 megawatts (MW) of nuclear power through multiple deployments of its small modular reactor (SMR).

Designed to be a long-term alliance, the partnership is now entering its next step, whereby Google is creating a three-party solution. This is where energy customers, energy customers, utilities and technology developers will work together to advance new technologies that the company says via its blog “can help meet the world’s growing energy needs with reliable, affordable capacity”.

The first deployment of Kairos Power’s advanced nuclear reactor – the Hermes 2 Plant in Oak Ridge, Tennessee – is taking place through a new power purchase agreement (PPA) between Kairos Power and Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

This agreement will enable 50MW of nuclear energy on TVA’s grid that powers Google’s data centres in Montgomery County, Tennessee and Jackson County, Alabama.

“Nuclear is the bedrock of the future of energy security,” says Don Moul, CEO at TVA. “Google is stepping in and helping shoulder the burden of the cost and risk for a first-of-a-kind nuclear projects not only helps Google get to those solutions, but it keeps us from having to burden our customers with development of that technology.

“So, it’s not just good for Google. It’s good for TVA’s 10 million customers. It’s good for the United States.”

The alliance will work by TVA purchasing electricity from Kairos Power’s Hermes 2 plant, which is scheduled to begin operations in 2030. During the agreement’s initial phase, Google will procure clean energy attributes from the plant through TVA to help power its data centres across the region with locally sourced clean energy.

Google says the project will continue to expand pathways to economic opportunity in Oak Ridge, a site of significant technological breakthroughs and nuclear advancements. Kairos Power’s Hermes 2 Demonstration Plant will also help to re-establish Oak Ridge as a nuclear innovation hub, including through new programmes developed in partnership with the University of Tennessee and other local universities to grow local workforce talent for high-paying jobs as plant operators and engineers.

Google has sought to grow its business in the Tennessee Valley since 2015 and now hopes that, with the TVA, it will help the region realise the benefits of clean energy technologies.

This comes after the company has sought to improve its emissions and data centre sustainability, after its 2024 Environmental Report cited its emissions had surged by 13%. Its more recent sustainability report said it has now reduced its data centre energy emissions by 12%, with the company having procured more than eight gigawatts (8GW) of clean energy.

“To build clean and resilient energy systems, we need strong communities. This collaboration aims to help to revitalize the Oak Ridge community’s legacy of nuclear innovation, create high-paying jobs and provide educational opportunities through partnerships with the University of Tennessee and other local colleges,” Kate Brandt, chief sustainability officer at Google, shares on LinkedIn.

“This work is such a great example of the power in bringing together technology, business and community, three key components to solving the biggest challenges of our time.”

RELATED STORIES

Equinix looks to nuclear energy for a more secure grid: Here’s how

How the UK can use its sharp data centre boom to its advantage

From fusion to fibre: Google’s clean energy bet signals new era for global infrastructure