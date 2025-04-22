Google names Kate Alessi as new UK MD
Google names Kate Alessi as new UK MD

Jasdip Sensi
April 22, 2025 01:12 PM
Google has appointed Kate Alessi as its new managing director.

Succeeding Debbie Weinstein, who expanded her role in December last year to oversee Google's operations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Alessi will begin her new role this June.

In her new position, she will oversee 7,000 UK employees of the technology giant.

Before this role, she served as Google and YouTube’s vice president of global production solutions, overseeing the worldwide delivery of the company’s advertising products.

Prior to this she was head of brand solutions for Google’s Southern and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa regions.

Alessi joined Google in 2010 after stints in venture capital and management consulting.

