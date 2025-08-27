GNM unveils new PoP in Amsterdam
GNM unveils new PoP in Amsterdam

Jasdip Sensi
August 27, 2025 10:07 AM
GNM has launched a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Amsterdam.

In a bid to strengthen its footprint in the Netherlands, the new facility, located at Digital Realty’s AMS17 site, will offer customers low-latency connectivity and direct access to GNM-IX.

Meanwhile, the move will also allow telecom operators, ISPs and content providers to interconnect easily, while also linking the Netherlands with other European markets.

With this addition, GNM now operates across 11 data centres in Amsterdam, which include sites at Equinix, Nikhef and Digital Realty.

GNM business development director, Alex Surkoff, said: “Amsterdam is a critical hub for European connectivity, and the addition of AMS17 reflects our commitment to delivering more value to our customers.

“With 11 PoPs now living in the city, we can support partners with even more resilient, scalable, and high-performance interconnection options. This expansion is another step forward in strengthening GNM’s role in building a robust digital ecosystem across Europe.”

