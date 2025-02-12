GNM unveils first Hungary PoP

Located at the Dataplex (Magyar Telekom Cloud & DataCenter) in Budapest, the move allows telecom operators and businesses access to critical network infrastructure.

According to the company, the new PoP leverages its own DWDM system, offering improved network redundancy, optimised traffic flow and reduced points of failure.

The Budapest PoP also provides direct, low-latency connections to hubs in Bratislava and Sofia, strengthening access for Hungarian telecom companies to European content and international networks, while also decreasing dependence on third-party transit providers.

GNM business development director, Alex Surkoff, said: “The launch of our Budapest PoP marks an important milestone in GNM’s expansion strategy.

“This new PoP not only enhances connectivity in Central Europe but also supports local telecom providers by delivering cost-efficient and scalable solutions.”

Looking to the future, GNM also aims to set up new PoPs in Central Europe in a bid to improve network coverage, offering businesses and telecom operators a strong digital infrastructure, the company revealed.

