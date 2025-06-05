GlobalFoundries pledges $16bn US expansion to avoid Trump tariffs

The foundry firm, which was divested from AMD in the late 2000s, has pledged to invest $16 billion to expand its semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging processes across its sites in New York and Vermont.

GlobalFoundries stated its commitment to reshoring semiconductor production to the US in order to support customers like Apple , AMD, and Qualcomm , who faced pressure from the Trump administration to manufacture their hardware in America.

Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries, said: “At GlobalFoundries, we are proud to partner with pioneering technology leaders to manufacture their chips in the US, advancing innovation while strengthening economic and supply chain resiliency.”

GlobalFoundries has followed rival TSMC in shifting production away from Southeast Asia after President Trump threatened to impose hefty reciprocal tariffs as well as levies on imported chips from the region.

“GlobalFoundries investment is a great example of the return of US manufacturing for critical semiconductors,” said Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce.

“President Trump has made it a fundamental objective to bring semiconductor manufacturing home to America. Our partnership with GlobalFoundries will secure US semiconductor foundry capacity and technology capabilities for future generations.”

GlobalFoundries was already looking to expand its US efforts, taking advantage of CHIPS Act subsidies, which Trump has threatened to oust , to expand its Malta, New York facility to support advanced packaging technologies.

The deal was among those finalised mere days before President Trump took office, over fears he would have eliminated the programme upon taking office.

GlobalFoundries recently launched the site in New York, which focuses on packaging for silicon-based photonics chips.

“GlobalFoundries has supplied semiconductors for Apple products since 2010, and we’re excited to see them expand right here in the United States,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “These chips are an essential part of Apple products like iPhone, and they’re a powerful example of American manufacturing leadership.”

Dr. Lisa Su, AMD Chair and CEO, said: “As a valued technology partner, we’re pleased to see GlobalFoundries deepen its commitment to US manufacturing.

“These efforts are critical to building a secure and resilient semiconductor supply chain in the US to support the next wave of innovation in our industry.”

