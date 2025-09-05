GlobalConnect launches €40m subsea cable project in Baltic Sea

The new project will include the new cables spanning about 550 kilometres alongside several hundred kilometres of new land-based fibre in Estonia.

A 300 km subsea link will connect Gotland, Sweden, to the Estonian islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, then extend inland to Tallinn and across the Gulf of Finland to Helsinki.

Additionally, a separate 500 km route between Gävle, Stockholm and Helsinki, announced in July, will be completed in 2026.

Together, these projects will form a 1,250 km digital ring in the Baltic Sea, increasing GlobalConnect’s capacity by 400%, the company claimed.

The project is valued at €40 million, with €15 million funded by the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility.

Permitting and survey work is already underway, with construction expected to continue until 2027.

GlobalConnect Carrier SVP Pär Jansson, said: ”We aim to deliver digital infrastructure, futureproofing the Nordics. This requires continuous expansion to keep pace with demand. We’re seeing a rapid increase in the need for secure, high-capacity fibre infrastructure- driven by the fast growth of major data centers and AI hotspots across the region.

“The route between Sweden and Estonia is underserved, with existing infrastructure being 30 years old. This new option will allow more traffic to flow, create resilience and offer lower latency.”

Estonian Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs, Liisa-Ly Pakosta, added: “This vital project will add significant redundancy in the cross-border connectivity between our nations, the Baltic states and digital hubs in Central Europe, as well as improving the digital resilience in the region.”

Minister for public administration Erik Slottner, continued: “Sweden has received a financial jackpot for strengthening our digital infrastructure with the help of EU funds. Several initiatives, particularly important regarding the worsened security situation, can now be implemented with full force. The project will contribute to a strong and well-developed digital infrastructure. This is crucial for Sweden's competitiveness, innovation development and access to digital services."

RELATED STORIES

GlobalConnect appoints ex-Oracle exec as new CTIO

GlobalConnect completes Nordic super cable project