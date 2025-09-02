GlobalConnect appoints ex-Oracle exec as new CTIO

The move merges its IT technology and engineering teams under one leader, in a bid to speed up the development of a unified network, create more standardised products and increase automation in service delivery and operations.

He succeeds Marie-Josée Leblond who will be leaving her role as CIO of GlobalConnect.

Hoffmann joins from Juniper Networks, where he headed up the company’s AI-based enterprise WAN portfolio in EMEA.

Prior to this, he also held senior roles at Oracle and Acme Packet.

Commenting on his new position, Hoffmann said: “I am truly excited to join GlobalConnect at such a pivotal time.

“The company has established itself as a key player in Northern Europe’s digital infrastructure, and I look forward to working with the team to build the next-generation networks and IT platforms that will support both our customers and society’s growing digital needs.”

GlobalConnect EVP of NetCo, said: “Networks are becoming increasingly software- and IT-driven, and our future growth in the B2B market will rely on products built on software platforms. This calls for closer collaboration between our IT and technology teams. Therefore, we are gathering Group IT, Technology and Engineering under one leader.

“Alexander’s strong background in software development, enterprise architecture, and next-generation networks makes him the right person to lead this critical transformation.”

RELATED STORIES

GlobalConnect and the next digital superhighway

Exclusive: GlobalConnect's Digital E4 enters the Baltic Sea