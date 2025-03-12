Germany to deploy military satellites from Scotland

Germany is set to launch military intelligence-gathering satellites from the SaxaVord Spaceport in the Shetland Islands as part of efforts to reduce reliance on U.S. intelligence.

The partnership was announced by SaxaVord at the SpaceComm Expo in London’s Docklands on Tuesday and aims to provide Europe with a rapid vertical launch capability amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.

Former UK Security Minister Tom Tugendhat commented that: “What happens in space directly impacts life on Earth. A sovereign launch site is vital for protecting our interests and those of our allies.

"Without investment in these capabilities, we limit our strategic choices. SaxaVord, in partnership with Germany and other European nations, strengthens Britain’s position in commercial and global security.”

SaxaVord Spaceport and German aerospace company Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) confirmed their commitment to launching both intelligence-gathering and commercial satellites into orbit. The move follows the Trinity House agreement between the UK and German governments, signed in October last year, which seeks to strengthen defence cooperation between the two nations.

Frank Strang, CEO of SaxaVord, commented: “We have all necessary licenses in place and are finalising infrastructure to support our partners, particularly Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA), which has made a significant financial investment in SaxaVord.

“Our collaboration with RFA has been years in the making, and we’ve been advocating for this crucial UK-German initiative. In an increasingly volatile world, space plays a critical role in security and economic stability. The UK and Europe have a strategic asset in SaxaVord, and together with RFA, we can help safeguard our collective interests.”

Jörn Spurmann, co-founder and CCO at RFA, said: “As security challenges evolve rapidly, the collaboration between RFA, SaxaVord, and both governments is more essential than ever. We are establishing a sovereign, rapid-response launch capability—one designed to act decisively when security demands it.

“By combining cutting-edge launch technology with SaxaVord’s strategic location, we are reinforcing Europe’s defence infrastructure in space. This initiative not only strengthens UK-German ties but also bolsters NATO and the expanding Seven Eyes intelligence-sharing network. This is more than cooperation—it’s a decisive step towards European leadership in space defence.”

