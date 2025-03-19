Data: Gender bias & training barriers limit women’s entry into cybersecurity

Women Go Tech co-founder, Žydrūnė Vitaitė, said: “Cybersecurity isn’t just one job, It comprises a multitude of roles, including ethical hacking, analytics, software development, consulting, and others. Such a profession merits a diverse workforce, which would not only fit within the cybersecurity scope but could help improve it.

“Unfortunately, that isn’t the case yet, as men currently dominate the cybersecurity sector, whether due to gender bias, educational and training barriers, or even the unconscious use of metaphors within the industry–masculine-coded terms such as hero, or protector.”

However, those surveyed also revealed their next two preferences were roles in quality assurance and data science & analytics, which are more traditional tech industry roles.

Vitaitė said: “When considering how to overcome the shortage of professionals, cybersecurity businesses should start thinking in two ways.

“First of all, equal treatment is a must. Gender bias is still widely visible and has to disappear. Many companies might have to change internal processes to achieve that.”

The study also revealed that companies will have to make it worthwhile for women to maintain their cybersecurity careers by investing in further training and upskilling.

She said: “Another important aspect is retaining experienced women in the field. Cybersecurity is not as appealing among that demo, and it is possibly due to the fact that more experienced women have already been affected by the microenvironment of working around cybersecurity teams.

“Creating a safe environment for women in tech jobs is crucial–not only for equality, but also for a safer future, for all of us,” Vitaitė concluded.

