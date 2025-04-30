G42's Khazna to build 100MW data centre in Türkiye

The G42 firm has already secured a site in the Başkent Organised Industrial Zone just outside the city, with the proposed data centre set to power AI and cloud applications.

“We’re proud to be supporting the efforts being made in Türkiye to create an advanced economy with AI at its heart, and we hope to be able to provide the foundation layer for this,” said Khazna CEO Hassan Alnaqbi.

Khazna has quickly become a leading player in the Middle East data centre market, and has eyes on expanding beyond the borders of its home in the UAE.

Its proposed site in Türkiye. will initially focus on cloud applications and will tout a modular design enabling it to be expanded to meet market demands as they evolve.

The Ankara data centre will house features aimed at minimising environmental impact, including solar panels, recycled construction materials, and low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants.

The facility will also explore the use of solar water heating systems and employ high-efficiency adiabatic chillers that maximise the use of free cooling where possible.

“Khazna’s expansion into Türkiye is a testament to the deepening ties between our countries,” said Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri, the UAE’s Ambassador to Türkiye. “Relations with Türkiye are of great importance within the UAE’s strategy to strengthen its partnerships, expand its relations and reinforce bridges of cooperation in all fields.”

Khazna plans to appoint a general contractor in Q2 2025. Upon completion, the firm plans to invest further to build out its data centre network in the country.

Its Türkiye plans follow news that Khazna wants to enter the growing Saudi data centre space , with an eye on capturing “at least 25%” of the market.

