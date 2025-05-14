G42 and Cisco sign MoU to boost AI innovation

The MoU, which was presented to His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, by Peng Xiao, G42’s group CEO and Chuck Robbins, Cisco’s Chair and CEO, outlines plans to work together on several fronts, including a joint Go-to-Market strategy.

This effort merges Cisco’s secure AI products and services with G42’s regional expertise and growing global presence to spread AI adoption in the UAE as well as globally.

The two companies will also explore co-developing AI-based cybersecurity solutions in a bid to help customers build secure, AI-ready data centres and run AI workloads more effectively.

G42 group CEO, Peng Xiao, said: “This MoU with Cisco reflects our shared interest in exploring how AI infrastructure and innovation can be scaled responsibly and securely across markets. As G42 continues to expand its international footprint, we welcome the opportunity to align with organizations that value open collaboration, trusted ecosystems, and long-term impact.

“We look forward to identifying areas where our combined capabilities can support governments, enterprises, and communities in harnessing the full potential of AI.”

Cisco chair and CEO, Chuck Robbins, said: “AI is fundamentally changing our world, and to truly unlock its potential, we need to build a strong global ecosystem.

“Cisco is proud to join forces with G42 to deliver cutting-edge AI and digital infrastructure solutions to our customers at scale. Cisco is committed to supporting G42’s transformative vision for AI.”

