Fujitsu, Supermicro, and Nidec team up to tackle data centre energy consumption

The trio are combining liquid cooling technologies, server design, and control software to help operators reduce power usage and environmental impact.

The initiative aims to respond to mounting pressure on data centre energy consumption as demand for AI computing drives increased use of high-performance GPUs.

Fujitsu will contribute its liquid-cooling monitoring and control software, which is designed to optimise cooling equipment and manage infrastructure from a centralised platform. The company claims its liquid cooling offerings improve energy efficiency by up to 40% compared to traditional air-cooled systems.

Supermicro will provide high-density GPU server systems specifically optimised for liquid cooling, eliminating the need for air cooling fans and reducing overall power draw and noise.

Meanwhile, Nidec will supply its Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) and pump technology to manage the thermal loads inside servers. The company says it has shipped 5,000 CDUs globally as of late 2024.

Fujitsu plans to test the joint solution at its Tatebayashi Data Centre and aims to offer it as a commercial service starting in Japan in Q1 FY2025.

The service will be available on a subscription basis to reduce upfront costs.

“The offering, tailored for customers who are considering liquid-cooling for their data centres, will provide one-stop support for the entire liquid-cooling solution lifecycle, from the introduction and planning stages, to construction, operation and maintenance,” the trio said in a statement.

