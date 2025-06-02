French State confirms reduced-scope acquisition offer for Atos' HPC arm

The revised offer carries an enterprise value of €410 million, down from the €625 million initially reported in November 2024 .

The new figure includes €110 million in earn-outs tied to the division’s 2025 and 2026 performance.

Atos confirmed that its Vision AI activities, primarily comprising the Ipsotek subsidiary acquired in 2021, have been carved out of the deal.

The units, which previously accounted for more than a third of the division’s operating margin, will be folded into a newly structured business unit within Eviden, the group’s digital, big data and cybersecurity brand.

The sale covers Atos’ High-Performance Computing (HPC), Quantum, Business Computing and AI divisions. The French firm suggests the newly revised deal is expected to generate around €800 million in revenue this year.

Atos said its Board of Directors have welcomed the offer, noting the valuation reflects fair market value, based on an independent expert report.

A binding agreement is expected to be signed in the coming weeks, with the transaction close slated for 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and employee consultation.

Atos’s HPC sale comes as it’s looking to raise much-needed cash, having struggled with debt in recent years. The firm has seen a revolving door of CEOs , with seven executives taking the company's reins in just three years.

