FreeMove Alliance and du sign UAE connectivity deal

As a result, the partnership expands FreeMove Alliance’s footprint in the Middle East, benefiting both alliance members and customers who frequently operate in the region.

Additionally, du’s multinational customers will also gain access to FreeMove Alliance’s leading operators in Europe and the USA, as well as its extensive international network, alongside enterprise mobility solutions for centralised management and global business support.

FreeMove Alliance, general manager, Selma Avdagic Tisljar, said: “We are very excited to welcome du as part of our alliance, a trusted partner that will help us strengthen our presence in the Middle East and ensure that our multinational customers enjoy seamless, top-notch mobile connectivity.”

du chief commercial officer, Karim Benkirane, continued: “We are thrilled to join forces with FreeMove Alliance, marking a milestone in our journey to provide comprehensive global connectivity solutions.

“This partnership will help us enhance our service portfolio and strengthens our mission to serve the international business community with unparalleled telecommunications support.”

