FreeMove Alliance and du sign UAE connectivity deal
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

FreeMove Alliance and du sign UAE connectivity deal

Jasdip Sensi
April 28, 2025 10:44 AM
UAE provider du logo projected onto a mobile phone resting atop a black laptop on a desk

FreeMove Alliance, the global mobile telecoms partnership between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telia and TIM, has announced a new agreement with du to offer connectivity solutions to multinational customers (MNCs) across the UAE and beyond.

As a result, the partnership expands FreeMove Alliance’s footprint in the Middle East, benefiting both alliance members and customers who frequently operate in the region.

Additionally, du’s multinational customers will also gain access to FreeMove Alliance’s leading operators in Europe and the USA, as well as its extensive international network, alongside enterprise mobility solutions for centralised management and global business support.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

FreeMove Alliance, general manager, Selma Avdagic Tisljar, said: “We are very excited to welcome du as part of our alliance, a trusted partner that will help us strengthen our presence in the Middle East and ensure that our multinational customers enjoy seamless, top-notch mobile connectivity.”

du chief commercial officer, Karim Benkirane, continued: “We are thrilled to join forces with FreeMove Alliance, marking a milestone in our journey to provide comprehensive global connectivity solutions.

“This partnership will help us enhance our service portfolio and strengthens our mission to serve the international business community with unparalleled telecommunications support.”

RELATED STORIES

du signs $544m hyperscale data centre deal with Microsoft

du becomes exclusive UAE partner for PEACE subsea cable system

ME2026 600x74 (1).jpg

Topics

WirelessServicesAI MLInvestment & FinanceInfrastructure and NetworksToday Top Story
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe