Freedom Fibre taps Xantaro for full-fibre rollout in Shropshire

As part of the deal, Xantaro is supplying its “Cabinet-as-a-Service” street cabinet solution, along with fixed and IP services from Nokia.

It is also using its “Golden Cab” approach, testing cabinets in a staging area before installation, ensuring Nokia’s technology is set up properly and ready for quick deployment with minimal disruption.

Additionally, Xantaro is providing network design, network setup and installation of Nokia’s Altiplano management platform.

Freedom Fibre network operations director, David Hough, said: “We sought a partner that could provide an end-to-end solution and Xantaro brings a wealth of experience to the table. Their agility, responsiveness, and strong ties across Nokia will help us accelerate our network rollout and support our ambition to become one of the top five altnets in the UK.”

Nokia vice president and country general manager UK&I, Paul Alexander, added: “We are pleased to help Freedom Fibre connect more people to high-quality internet services using our interconnect routers, high-capacity fibre access nodes and suite of network management and automation tools.”

The European provider of high-performance networks is already working with over 40 altnets in the UK, helping to build strong networks in areas that are often hard to reach.

Xantaro CTO of fixed networks, Stephen Kingdom, concluded: “Xantaro is delighted to have been selected by Freedom Fibre for this project. We know the company’s growth plans and are excited to scale their network with cutting-edge technology that will bring advanced connectivity to their customers.”

