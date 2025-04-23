Former Xfinity exec takes helm at network optimisation firm Plume

Herscovici previously spent more than a decade at Comcast, notably serving as part of the founding team for Comcast ’s home automation, IoT and home security business unit, Xfinity.

Having left the firm in 2018, Herscovici would later join micro-mobility firm Zagster and investment firm Edison Partners.

He joins Plume, which offers Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for network control to Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, such as households and small businesses.

Co-founder Adam Hotchkiss, who had been serving as interim CEO, will transition to chief product officer to continue leading Plume’s long-term product vision and technology roadmap.

“It’s been nearly a decade since we started Plume, and while the industry has evolved, our mission remains as strong as ever: to enable CSPs to deliver exceptional connected experiences,” Hotchkiss said.

“With Herscovici’s appointment, Plume’s continuing its momentum into our next chapter with the added experience and execution muscle to match our global ambition. Herscovici brings a deep understanding of the customer and the opportunity ahead of us.”

Plume claims its AI engine can tap into billions of interactions to proactively resolve network issues and adapt services in real time.

“Connectivity, security, privacy, and control are the foundation of consumers’ daily lives, and Plume is at the forefront of making connectivity smarter, faster, and easier for everyone,” said Herscovici.

“I’ve spent my career building products that enhance consumers’ lives through engaging connected services, and I’m energised to focus on what Plume does best: solve problems before they happen, make technology invisible for consumers, and deliver real, measurable results for our global partners.”

