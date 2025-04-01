FirstNet 5G expands coverage to reach seven million public safety connections

FirstNet’s network now covers more than 2.99 million square miles, providing first responders with critical connectivity.

It’s now looking at expanding coverage by teaming up with AST SpaceMobile to support first responders with space-based cellular broadband connectivity.

“The breadth of FirstNet coverage, combined with our unparalleled network visibility, gives first responders the capabilities they need to keep our communities safer,” said Scott Agnew, president of the FirstNet programme at AT&T.

“Whether a first responder is in a remote area after disasters like Hurricane Helene or in the middle of New York City, FirstNet gives them the peace of mind that they will be connected.”

FirstNet’s inception came following the 9/11 attacks and has since grown to providing first responders with connectivity that it claims is six times the signal power compared to other carriers.

The programme has since expanded its portfolio to include new fixed, portable and in-vehicle form route solutions designed to provide coverage to hard-to-connect areas like basements, stairwells and garages.

FirstNet has also since launched a Network Status Map that provides users a detailed view of the state of the network and key applications, including maintenance and restoration updates.

“When our officers were deployed to impacted areas of North Carolina after Hurricane Helene, FirstNet was there for us,” said Jeffrey Ackerman, chief of police in Duck, North Carolina.

“With reliable connectivity on FirstNet, we were able to communicate with our team and other agencies while in remote areas. From search and rescue to welfare checks and even connecting an isolated resident to her husband, FirstNet helped us better serve the local community.”

