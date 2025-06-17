Paratus Zimbabwe and PowerTel join forces to launch new high-capacity fibre network across Zimbabwe

Paratus Zimbabwe, part of the Paratus Group, has teamed up with PowerTel — a subsidiary of Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) — to launch a high-capacity fibre network across Zimbabwe.

Both companies will share investment to roll out a long-distance fibre backbone connecting key cities, with the first phase linking Plumtree, Bulawayo, and Livingstone within six months. This new network will also create cross-border links to neighbouring countries.

Willard Nyagwande, acting MD of PowerTel Communications, said: “This partnership is a big step for Zimbabwe’s digital growth. Together with Paratus Zimbabwe, we will deliver reliable and affordable internet access to businesses and communities nationwide.”

Martin Cox, chief commercial officer of Paratus Group, added: “We’re excited to bring Paratus Group’s quality network to Zimbabwe.

“This deal not only strengthens the country’s infrastructure but also expands our presence across Africa, helping bridge digital gaps and connect more people.”

In 2023 PowerTel announced they would be aggressively advancing their fibre-optic internet services through a bold $570 million investment plan spanning seven years to boost Zimbabwe’s broadband coverage and telecommunications infrastructure.

At the time the company said the rollout would occur in multiple phases, with $355 million dedicated to expanding fixed access networks, $112 million targeting mobile access enhancements, and $50 million focused on upgrading 4G LTE and 5G capabilities, alongside strengthening the national backbone infrastructure.

