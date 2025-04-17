FiberLight to acquire Metro Fiber Networks expanding Virginia footprint

FiberLight has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Metro Fiber Networks (MFN), a fibre provider serving carriers and public institutions in Richmond and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025 pending customary closing conditions. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Through the acquisition, FiberLight will integrate MFN’s high-capacity conduit and fibre assets, including a strategic route connecting the Virginia Beach cable landing station (CLS) to Richmond — providing a low latency path between these points.

Virginia Beach’s CLS is one of the largest subsea cable landing sites in the U.S., supporting major TransAtlantic and US-LATAM data traffic.

MFN’s network, spanning the York River and Hampton Harbor, will bolster FiberLight’s existing infrastructure in Northern Virginia.

“This transaction marks a significant milestone for FiberLight as we expand our network to reach Virginia Beach, which hosts the largest defence installation outside of the Pentagon and the largest cable landing station in the U.S.,” said Bill Major, CEO of FiberLight.

“The MFN assets are a natural extension of our existing network and will allow us to provide customers with reliable, high-speed connectivity services to a range of organizations in Virginia.”

The acquisition also positions FiberLight for future expansions into Charlotte, Myrtle Beach, and Atlanta.

Since Morrison’s acquisition of FiberLight in 2023, the company has scaled its operations, now managing approximately 20,000 route miles of fibre networks and offering access to more than 300,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings.

"FiberLight has built a robust fibre network in response to unprecedented enterprise demand for high-speed broadband connectivity in the U.S.,” said Perry Offutt, chair of FiberLight and partner at Morrison.

“The acquisition of MFN diversifies FiberLight’s regional footprint and enhances its ability to serve our customers. We are proud to support FiberLight’s team and continued expansion.”

FiberLight is backed by a consortium led by global infrastructure investment firm Morrison, along with co-shareholders Australian Retirement Trust (ART) and a managed client of UBS Asset Management.

