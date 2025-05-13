Federal broadband funding: Challenges and opportunities
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Federal broadband funding: Challenges and opportunities

Capacity Team
May 13, 2025 06:48 AM
Federal broadband funding: Challenges and opportunities

As Washington debates fibre versus satellite, state broadband leaders warn that sudden changes to BEAD funding rules could undermine years of careful preparation.

From the resilient fibre networks of Louisiana to the strategic approach of Virginia, hear first-hand from state officials on innovation, adaptation, and the relentless pursuit of universal connectivity.

Experts from industry leaders like Nokia and Zayo join to outline a complex terrain of technological choices, economic challenges, and equity concerns as billions of dollars stand ready to bridge the critical connectivity gap that leaves millions of Americans on the wrong side of the digital divide.

Register to read the full report


Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

MORE FROM INSIDER ACCESS

How can we accelerate deployment across digital infrastructure?

Are we seeing a return to increased M&A activity?

The future of fibre networks: How investments are evolving

Where and how can we meet the demand for data centres?

Topics

NewsInsider Access BEADFinancialInvestment & FinanceFibreSatellite
capacity-logo.jpeg
Capacity Team
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe