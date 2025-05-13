Federal broadband funding: Challenges and opportunities
As Washington debates fibre versus satellite, state broadband leaders warn that sudden changes to BEAD funding rules could undermine years of careful preparation.
From the resilient fibre networks of Louisiana to the strategic approach of Virginia, hear first-hand from state officials on innovation, adaptation, and the relentless pursuit of universal connectivity.
Experts from industry leaders like Nokia and Zayo join to outline a complex terrain of technological choices, economic challenges, and equity concerns as billions of dollars stand ready to bridge the critical connectivity gap that leaves millions of Americans on the wrong side of the digital divide.
