FCC sees bipartisan exodus as two commissioners confirm exits

Republican Commissioner Nathan Simington announced his intention to step down at the end of this week, following Democrat Geoffrey Starks out the door, having confirmed his departure back in March .

Simington, who previously served as an advisor at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in the Department of Commerce, was nominated by President Trump during his first term, replacing Mike O’Rielly’s seat.

The Canadian-born commissioner was only confirmed a few weeks before President Biden took office, and would use his time at the FCC to vocally advocate for limiting the influence of social media companies and defending free expression online.

Simington pushed for overhauling FCC media ownership regulations, arguing that existing rules were outdated and impeded market efficiency. In a May op-ed , he called for streaming platforms like YouTube TV to be reclassified in line with regulated video providers.

Upon announcing his departure, Simington said: “I look forward to continuing to serve the public interest in the years ahead and to contributing to the vital conversations surrounding our communications infrastructure, national security, and technological leadership

“I remain committed to advancing the cause of limited government, free speech, and American innovation. These principles guided my time at the Commission and will continue to shape my future endeavours.”

Simington departs the FCC alongside Starks, who is leaving ahead of his term expiring in July 2027.

“Serving as a Commissioner has been the highlight of my career,” Starks said in a statement. “I am immensely proud of all that we have achieved together.”

“I want to thank my team and all of the parties that work alongside the Commission, from industry to public sector advocates, for their collaboration and partnership. Most importantly, I want to thank the staff of the Commission – in my opinion, the very best of public servants. And, of course, thank you to all of my fellow Commissioners, past and present.”

Prior to Stark announcing his departure back in March, the FCC was split 2:2, with Trump’s recent appointment of Olivia Trusty as the agency’s newest commissioner tipping the balance towards the Republicans.

RELATED STORIES

FCC commissioner to step down to further strengthen Republican control

FCC approves plans to expand mmWave access, overhaul LEO rules