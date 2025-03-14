FCC seeks to eliminate ‘unnecessary’ rules in sweeping regulatory rollback

A public notice published this week revealed the ‘Delete, Delete, Delete’ plan, which seeks to eliminate regulation Carr and co believe could affect infrastructure investment, network deployment, and competition.

The agency is seeking public comments on the proposal as part of its wider push to cut costs, with the proposal looking particularly at rules that may disproportionately burden small businesses or create barriers to market entry.

The initiative was launched in the wake of President Trump's executive orders focused on “unleashing prosperity through deregulation”.

“Ending the regulatory onslaught from Washington will unleash economic prosperity,” Carr said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the FCC will help unleash prosperity through deregulation.”

As part of its Delete, Delete, Delete plan, the FCC is looking for stakeholder views on existing rules that are “unnecessary or inappropriate”.

The notice reads: “For example, are there rules that remain in the Code of Federal Regulations that no longer have any operative effect—whether because their self-described effectiveness has passed, or otherwise? Are there rules with a sunset period or for which the Commission committed on its own to undertake further regulatory review, but where that regulatory review has not yet occurred?

“We encourage commenters to consider certain policy factors, as described below and consistent with standards and objectives set forth in recent Presidential orders as well as statutory and regulatory retrospective review standards.”

To justify its efforts, the notice references the Supreme Court's Loper Bright decision from last year that overruled the Chevron doctrine , eliminating the requirement that courts defer to agency interpretations of ambiguous statutes. Under the new standard, courts 'must exercise their independent judgment in deciding whether an agency has acted within its statutory authority.'

The deadline for public inputs is April 11.

Since taking office at the FCC, Carr has pushed to cut costs, with ending the agency’s DEI efforts high on his list for elimination.

Following his nomination for the role, Carr shared a viral video of Argentinian President Javier Milei ripping off the names of government departments as part of de-regulation and cost-cutting measures.

“When it comes to the FCC's promotion of DEI, I have just one thing to say: Afuera!” Carr said at the time.

Beyond DEI, Carr has thrown out the Biden-era ‘bulk bill’ plan and unveiled plans for a major spectrum auction .

