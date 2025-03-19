FCC commissioner to step down to further strengthen Republican control

Starks intends to resign his seat in the Spring, writing in a letter: “With my extraordinary fellow Commissioners and the incredible career staff at the agency, we have worked hard to connect all Americans, promote innovation, protect consumers, and ensure national security.

“I have been inspired by the passion, engagement and commitment I have seen from colleagues, advocates, and industry.”

Starks was picked by President Trump to replace Mignon Clyburn in 2018, being officially sworn in the following January.

The Democrat commissioner’s term was renewed by President Biden in May 2023, with his term set to expire in July 2027.

Following his decision to step down, FCC chair Brendan Carr expressed his “sincere thanks and appreciation” to Starks.

“Commissioner Starks led many of the FCC’s national security initiatives, and I welcomed the chance to work closely with him on important matters, including promoting new innovations, protecting consumers, and bringing families across the digital divide,” Carr said.

“Commissioner Starks put in the work and leaves an impressive legacy of accomplishments in public service. I wish Geoffrey, his wife Lauren, and their children all the best. And I look forward to continuing our friendship after his public service ends.”

Despite the warm words, the pair have clashed in the past over several issues, chiefly diversity and inclusion initiatives, which have since been cut at the FCC following Carr’s appointment.

Prior to Stark’s departure, the FCC was split 2:2, with Trump’s recent appointment of Olivia Trusty as the agency’s newest commissioner set to tip the balance towards the Republicans — though chair Carr can still push through his agenda without an explicit majority.

As to Stark’s replacement, Bloomberg reports that David Goldman, the director of satellite policy for Elon Musk’s SpaceX was in the running, along with Didier Barjon, the tech and telecom legislative assistant for Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer and an advisory board member at Black Men on the Hill.

