FCC approves plans to expand mmWave access, overhaul LEO rules

The decision, signed off at the agency’s Open Commission Meeting, will see a licensing and coordination framework launched to allow businesses to deploy services in the 37.0–37.6 GHz bands.

The framework requires users to obtain a nationwide, non-exclusive licence, coordinate site deployments individually, and register each location.

The FCC hopes the move will unlock new opportunities for wireless broadband, Internet of Things (IoT) systems, and backhaul connectivity.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the framework will provide clarity to companies looking to move forward with investments and deployments.

“This proceeding can fix that by establishing rules for commercial fixed wireless on a shared basis with federal users,” Carr said. “If we succeed, this new licensing framework could unlock 600 MHz of spectrum for new and more intensive commercial services—laying the foundation for massive innovation and growth.”

Beyond unleashing more mmWave spectrum, FCC officials voted to overhaul rules governing non-geostationary satellite systems (NGSOs), like Low Earth Orbit units used by SpaceX and Amazon.

The review would overhaul 1990s-era satellite rules that imposed power limits on NGSOs that were put in place to protect geostationary satellites from interference.

Upon greenlighting plans to update the power restrictions, the FCC said the rules “hold satellite systems back from delivering even better coverage, capacity, and signal quality”.

“I am committed to making sure outdated Commission rules do not stifle investment and innovation, especially in the case of new satellite broadband services where the potential benefits are so great,” Carr said. “Let’s not forget: winning in space is both an economic and national security imperative.

“My hope and expectation is that this effort will clear a path for even faster and more robust broadband services from space. If we do, many more Americans who have been stuck on the wrong side of the digital divide will now be able to enjoy the benefits of high-speed internet, from anywhere in the country.”

