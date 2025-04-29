FCC approves plans to expand mmWave access, overhaul LEO rules
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

FCC approves plans to expand mmWave access, overhaul LEO rules

Ben Wodecki
April 29, 2025 11:25 AM
Entrance to Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C

The Federal Communications Commission has greenlit an expansion of millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum usage by adopting new sharing rules for the lower 37 GHz band.

The decision, signed off at the agency’s Open Commission Meeting, will see a licensing and coordination framework launched to allow businesses to deploy services in the 37.0–37.6 GHz bands.

The framework requires users to obtain a nationwide, non-exclusive licence, coordinate site deployments individually, and register each location.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

The FCC hopes the move will unlock new opportunities for wireless broadband, Internet of Things (IoT) systems, and backhaul connectivity.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the framework will provide clarity to companies looking to move forward with investments and deployments.

“This proceeding can fix that by establishing rules for commercial fixed wireless on a shared basis with federal users,” Carr said. “If we succeed, this new licensing framework could unlock 600 MHz of spectrum for new and more intensive commercial services—laying the foundation for massive innovation and growth.”

Beyond unleashing more mmWave spectrum, FCC officials voted to overhaul rules governing non-geostationary satellite systems (NGSOs), like Low Earth Orbit units used by SpaceX and Amazon.

The review would overhaul 1990s-era satellite rules that imposed power limits on NGSOs that were put in place to protect geostationary satellites from interference.

Upon greenlighting plans to update the power restrictions, the FCC said the rules “hold satellite systems back from delivering even better coverage, capacity, and signal quality”.

ITW 2025_Email Signature_600x74.jpg

“I am committed to making sure outdated Commission rules do not stifle investment and innovation, especially in the case of new satellite broadband services where the potential benefits are so great,” Carr said. “Let’s not forget: winning in space is both an economic and national security imperative.

“My hope and expectation is that this effort will clear a path for even faster and more robust broadband services from space. If we do, many more Americans who have been stuck on the wrong side of the digital divide will now be able to enjoy the benefits of high-speed internet, from anywhere in the country.”

RELATED STORIES

Telecom trade group calls for FCC to slash 'burdensome' rules hampering rural providers

FCC eyes major satellite rule revamp in spectrum-sharing shakeup

Musk's DOGE team expands to the FCC amid agency cost-cutting efforts

Topics

NewsIOTPolicy and RegulationSatelliteBrendan Carr
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe