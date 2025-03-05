EY partners with Nvidia to launch AI-driven telecom solutions

Announced at MWC Barcelona 2025, the move uses the Nvidia AI Enterprise platform to optimise finance, network management, customer service and content lifecycle processes.

EY Telecom.ai also aims to automate and streamline critical functions by tapping Nvidia NIM microservices, NeMo Retriever, NeMo Guardrails and Nvidia Blueprints with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

Meanwhile, a key feature of EY Telecom.ai is its Contract Intelligence (CI) agent, designed to revolutionise telecom vendor contract management.

The CI agent automates this process, improving efficiency, accuracy and decision-making while helping enterprises reduce risk, save time and enhance compliance.

Subscribe today for free

By integrating Nvidia AI, EY Telecom.ai empowers telecom providers with cutting-edge automation, helping them streamline operations, enhance financial forecasting and drive smarter business decisions.

EY Americas consulting telecommunications sector leader, Paolo Canale, said: “EY Telecom.ai Agentic Solution is a game-changer for the telecom industry, representing an immediate opportunity to simplify operations, enhance customer experience and drive innovation.

“With its ability to streamline the extraction, analysis and reporting of essential structured and unstructured data, it transforms a traditionally time-consuming data gathering into a more informed structured and efficient AI-powered decision-making process, through a workflow and user interface easy to use and navigate.”

Nvidia global VP of business development for telco, Chris Penrose, added: “Telcos face an increasing need to modernize business operations to best meet the needs of their customers.

“The EY Telecom.ai, powered by Nvidia AI, empowers telcos to operate their business more effectively, enhance customer experiences and reduce operational costs.”

RELATED STORIES

Nvidia and Cisco expand AI partnership

Ericsson, SoftBank advance AI-powered RAN with Nvidia