EXCLUSIVE: Inside Avelacom's network upgrade targeting US-Mexico financial markets

Avelacom has revealed to Capacity that it has deployed two new PoPs and also upgraded existing solutions that now leverage newly built low-latency routes across the US and Mexico.

Avelacom said its connectivity expansion aims to provide reliability and resilience, enabling seamless trading across North America.

Lorenz Voss, managing director of Avelacom, told Capacity: “With 2025 expected to bring higher market volatility, both banks and non-bank financial institutions are seeking faster, more reliable connectivity solutions to optimize trading operations.

“As a US carrier, Avelacom is very well positioned to address these needs, providing lower network latency and unsurpassed reliability in connectivity solutions. This is the result of our investments throughout 2024 in fibre and submarine cabling systems.”

Among the updates from its infrastructure expansion saw Avelacom open PoPs in the KIO 2 data centre in Mexico and the Equinix NY1 data centre in New York.

Avelacom also upgraded its existing PoPs in data centres including several Equinix facilities including MI1 in Miami, NY4/5 in New York, DC5 in Ashburn and Chicago’s CH4.

The PoP upgrades are supported by new low-latency routes across both the US and Mexico, designed to enhance security for financial services firms during critical low-latency trading activities.

The upgrades follow recent Avelacom updates to its networks in Europe and East Asia , reducing latency a round-trip on its London to Shanghai route to under 125 milliseconds for a round-trip — compared to the industry standard 133 milliseconds.

Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom, told Capacity: “We remain focused on delivering high-performance, reliable services that help our clients excel in a fast-paced environment and react instantaneously to market opportunities, regardless of asset class or market location.”

