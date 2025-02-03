Exa Infrastructure and Digital Realty launch new PoP in Crete

According to the company, the move will enhance connectivity solutions across the Island and act as a key carrier-neutral interconnection hub for the Mediterranean region.

Meanwhile, the partnership will also support the development of Digital Realty’s first data centre in Crete, HER1, which is expected to become operational in early 2025 with an initial capacity of 1 MW.

HER1 will be Crete's first carrier-neutral facility, contributing to Greece’s plans to become a major connectivity hub for Southern and Eastern Europe, as well as other regions.

Subscribe today for free

Exa senior vice president of network investment and product management, Steve Roberts, said: “Strengthening Crete’s connectivity landscape, EXA will deliver robust connectivity between Eastern and Western Mediterranean, linking established hubs such as Marseille with emerging and complementary markets like Rome and Barcelona, meeting the growing demand for reliable, diversified routes.”

Digital Realty, senior vice president and managing director of Europe Med, Fabrice Coquio, added: “We are excited to build on our partnership with Exa to establish Crete as a major connectivity hub.

"By leveraging Exa's extensive network capabilities, HER1 will not only bridge critical connectivity gaps in the Mediterranean but also further position Greece as a strategic gateway for data traffic between Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and beyond.”

RELATED STORIES

Exa Infrastructure to acquire Aqua Comms

Exa Infrastructure teams with Teraswitch to deliver 400GE connectivity