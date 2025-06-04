Exa Infrastructure bolsters leadership team with new hires

Robert McCabe has been named chief commercial officer, joining from Colt Technology Services, where he led business transformation efforts focused on high-bandwidth enterprise solutions.

His appointment follows earlier additions to Exa ’s C-suite: Kate Hennessy as chief financial officer and TS Narayanan as chief technology and information officer.

The leadership hires come as Exa is looking to expand is position in the digital infrastructure market. The company recently acquired subsea network operator Aqua Comms as part of efforts to enhance its transatlantic and European presence.

Hennessy brings over 25 years of experience in telecoms and infrastructure, most recently as CFO at Nordic data centre operator Verne Global. She previously spent 15 years at Liquid Intelligent Technologies, holding roles including Group CFO and chief of M&A.

Narayanan, meanwhile, steps into the CTIO role with more than three decades of leadership across telco and systems integration. His recent posts include CIO positions at Colt and GCX, where he led digital transformation and technology alignment initiatives across multiple regions.

“As Exa Infrastructure continues to evolve as the digital infrastructure partner of choice, the addition of McCabe, Hennessy, and Narayanan to our leadership team signals our intent to lead the industry through this next phase of growth,” said CEO Jim Fagan.

RELATED STORIES

Exa taps Nokia to supercharge global network with 1.2Tbps optical upgrade

Exa to connect Italy’s data hubs with new Ultranet fibre route