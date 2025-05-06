Eutelsat taps Orange France's Fallacher as satellite firm's new CEO

Fallacher will join Eutelsat on June 1, succeeding Eva Berneke, who had helmed the firm since January 2022.

The satellite firm’s board approved the appointment, describing it as a “natural change that fully aligns Eutelsat to the telecom ecosystem”.

Dominique D’Hinnin, chair of the Board of Directors at Eutelsat, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jean-François Fallacher as he picks up the baton from Berneke.

“With his proven track record of success and wealth of experience and expertise, I am convinced he is the right leader to take Eutelsat forward and successfully steward the company through the opportunities and challenges which will undoubtedly present themselves in the coming years.”

Fallacher had held the CEO role at Orange France since January 2023 , when he replaced the long-serving Fabienne Dulac, having previously run the telco’s operations in Spain.

Prior to his career at Orange, Fallacher held several roles in R&D, sales and operations, including chief operating officer of Wanadoo in the Netherlands and CEO of telecom consulting firm Sofrecom.

“I am excited to be joining Eutelsat at such a pivotal moment in its history,” Fallacher said. “Technology is evolving faster than ever, and in today’s increasingly complex geopolitical context, satellite networks have become a key element in the Connectivity landscape.

“I am convinced Eutelsat has the fundamentals to be a winner in this environment, and I look forward to building on Eva’s foundations and working with its talented teams to ensure we achieve our goals.”

