Eutelsat to replace Starlink in Ukraine following Zelenskiy, Trump showdown

Shares of Eutelsat surged dramatically, tripling in value, following reports that the company could replace Starlink in Ukraine.

The announcement comes after tensions escalated between Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and U.S. president Donald Trump, casting uncertainty over the future of Starlink’s role in the country.

Subscribe today for free

According to sources, discussions with the European Union are underway, with the aim of deploying OneWeb satellites to replace SpaceX’s Starlink service.

Eutelsat, a major European satellite operator, confirmed its involvement. A representative told Reuters, “We are exchanging with the EU as to how we can contribute to enhancing Ukraine’s efforts.”

The source commented further that Eutelsat is “actively collaborating with European institutions and business partners to enable the swift deployment of additional user terminals for critical missions and infrastructure.”

The decision comes in the wake of a dramatic political showdown between Zelenskiy and Trump, which led to questions regarding the continued operation of Starlink in Ukraine.

The United States recently announced it would halt all aid to Ukraine unless President Zelenskiy demonstrates a willingness to engage in peace negotiations.

At the beginning of 2022 Starlink was utilised in the Battle of Kyiv and was used to carry out military operations.

RELATED STORIES

Veon and Starlink to deliver direct-to-cell satellite connectivity for Kyivstar customers

Orange, Eutelsat partner to expand satellite internet in Africa and the Middle East

Ukraine battles internet outages as Russia ramps up infrastructure attacks