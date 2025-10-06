Europe investors offload €17bn in data centres amid AI boom: report

According to The Financial Times, Oaktree Capital Management has started selling part of its European and Middle Eastern data centre company, Pure DC, valued at up to €5 billion.

Swiss investor Partners Group is also reportedly seeking as much as €4 billion from selling Nordic data centre operator atNorth, according to sources familiar with the deals.

Meanwhile, Swedish firm EQT has already begun selling GlobalConnect, its Nordic broadband and data centre business, which could be worth around €8 billion.

Deal activity is rising as investors are drawn to steady long-term revenues, while current owners look for money to upgrade infrastructure.

Additionally, according to the report, BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners is close to buying Texas-based Aligned Data Centers from Macquarie in a deal that could be worth nearly $40 billion.

Other European companies are also selling data centre assets, with Deutsche Bank’s asset manager DWS hoping to raise about €2 billion from selling its NorthC business, while telecoms giant Orange plans to sell stakes in several French data centres, sources claim.

One source revealed Oaktree has not yet decided how much of Pure DC it will sell, with another saying it was too early to estimate the value of the data centres Orange plans to sell.

This comes as according to Synergy Research Group, in 2025, so far, 162 data centre-related M&A deals worth over $46 billion have been completed worldwide, with another 45 worth about $35 billion still pending.

Last year saw 287 completed deals worth more than $77 billion, a record high, the research revealed.

