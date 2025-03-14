EU nations unite to launch coalition to secure semiconductor autonomy

In a joint statement, representatives from Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Poland (as an observer), Spain, and the Netherlands pledged their commitment to increasing chip production capacity and investing in cutting-edge research.

“This is an important step to reinforce our leadership in crucial high-tech sectors,” the statement reads. “Semiconductors power everything from AI to aerospace, defence, and next-generation energy solutions.”

Subscribe today for free

The launch of the Semicon Coalition comes amid growing global techno-nationalist efforts, with countries like the US aggressively focusing on domestic R&D, manufacturing, and supply chains.

To boost Europe’s own efforts, the newly launched Coalition called for increased coordination from continental governments, research institutions, and businesses to fast-track innovation to reduce reliance on “external suppliers” and strengthen Europe’s strategic autonomy.

The septet plan to create a declaration calling on more EU member states to pledge their support and grow the bloc’s semiconductor industry.

The declaration would include a common strategy to increase production capacity, invest in research and develop a skilled workforce. It wouldn't, however, create any legal obligations under EU law.

The Trump administration has already placed tariffs on semiconductor imports from Southeast Asia, while a trade war with the EU has escalated of late in a spate of tit-for-tat levies.

Although European chips have so far been excluded, Coalition officials say strengthening domestic supply chains is vital.

“Ensuring a resilient and competitive European semiconductor sector is not just an economic priority but a strategic necessity for our prosperity and safety,” the group stated.

The announcement follows comments from Lex Coors, president of the European Data Centre Association (EUDCA), who warned at the Datacloud Energy & ESG 2025 event that Europe risks falling behind in the global AI race unless it takes urgent action to scale digital infrastructure and increase chip investments.

RELATED STORIES

Europe risks losing AI race without urgent action on digital infrastructure