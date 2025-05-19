Ericsson upgrades Zain Jordan’s telecom infrastructure

According to the telecoms giant, the move aims to modernise Zain Jordan’s converged Business Support Systems (BSS) architecture.

With over 10 years of partnership, Ericsson will upgrade Zain Jordan’s charging system to the newest software, adding new features and hosting it on Ericsson’s cloud platform.

As a result, this update will help Zain Jordan offer more personalised and smooth service, especially for prepaid customers.

Meanwhile, the scheme will also allow Zain Jordan to be more agile, launch new services faster, reduce costs and take advantage of new 5G business opportunities.

Zain Jordan, technology and digital innovation director, Wesam Abu Hashhash, said: "This investment reflects our commitment to delivering innovative services and an exceptional customer journey.

“By digitalising our prepaid customer service experience with Ericsson`s monetization and core commerce portfolio, we are setting the stage for a more agile and customer-centric approach.

“This transformation will enable us to meet the evolving needs of our customers while maintaining our leadership in the Kingdom’s telecommunications sector and support the broader digital transformation efforts across the Kingdom."

Ericsson vice president and head of North Middle East and Africa, Kevin Murphy, added: "Through this cloud-native transformation, we are enabling Zain Jordan to enhance customer service experiences, improved time to market & agility, streamline operations, and unlock new opportunities in the digital economy.

“As Zain continues to evolve its service offerings in Jordan, this transformation will pave the way for future innovations that enhance connectivity and service experiences across the Kingdom.”

