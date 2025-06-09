Ericsson wins multi-year managed services deal with Bharti Airtel
Ericsson wins multi-year managed services deal with Bharti Airtel

Ben Wodecki
June 09, 2025 09:05 AM
Ericsson has secured a multi-year managed services contract from Bharti Airtel to manage its pan-India network.

The partnership, the latest team-up between the pair, will see Ericsson deploy its Network Operations Centre (NOC) to help manage Airtel services across 4G, 5G and 5G standalone (SA).

There are also plans to leverage the centralised solution to scale support to Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and network slicing across the country.

“By leveraging Intent-Based NOC Operations, we will enable Airtel to unlock wider service diversification to meet customer needs, thereby enabling new revenue opportunities for Airtel,” said Andres Vicente, head of market area for Southeast Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson.

Ericsson has a storied relationship with Bharti Airtel, spanning over 25 years.

In February, the pair penned a partnership that would see Ericsson deploy its 5G Core network technology to enhance network capacity as the operator scales to a full-scale 5G SA network.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO at Bharti Airtel, said: “We are excited to enhance our strong collaboration with Ericsson as we pursue our goal of creating a future-ready network that delivers an exceptional experience for our customers.

“We believe that these innovative technologies will empower us to meet the growing data demands of consumers in a digitally connected India.”

Ben Wodecki
