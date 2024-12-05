Ericsson wins multi-billion dollar deal to upgrade Bharti Airtel's 4G, 5G networks
News

Ben Wodecki
December 05, 2024 12:24 PM
A plane flies overhead of a signboard featuring Ericsson's logo on the roof of one its corporate offices on the roof of a building on a sunny day. The Ericsson brand name or logo is set against a blue sky with a trail from a flying plane.
Hodim/Adobe Stock

Ericsson has secured a multi-year, multi-billion dollar deal from Bharti Airtel (Airtel) to supply 4G and 5G RAN products and solutions.

The contract extension will see Ericsson deploy centralised RAN and Open RAN-ready solutions to provide enhanced capacity and coverage for Airtel.

Ericsson has been an Airtel for over 25 years, supporting the Indian mobile giant to expand its network coverage.

“The strategic partnership with Ericsson to deploy the latest technology is a testament to Airtel's pursuit of network excellence,” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Airtel. “This deployment will enable us to further improve the speed, reliability, and coverage of our network, ensuring an exceptional experience for our customers.”

Under the new deal, Ericsson will also upgrade the software used in its currently deployed 4G radios.

Andres Vicente, head of Southeast Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson, said: “This partnership extension reflects our shared vision to build a robust 4G and 5G infrastructure for Bharti Airtel to serve the connectivity needs of its customer base – including the new 5G use cases as they emerge.

“We will work closely with Bharti Airtel to deliver great user experiences for their customers.”

Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
