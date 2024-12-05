Ericsson wins multi-billion dollar deal to upgrade Bharti Airtel's 4G, 5G networks

The contract extension will see Ericsson deploy centralised RAN and Open RAN-ready solutions to provide enhanced capacity and coverage for Airtel.

Ericsson has been an Airtel for over 25 years, supporting the Indian mobile giant to expand its network coverage.

Subscribe today for free

“The strategic partnership with Ericsson to deploy the latest technology is a testament to Airtel's pursuit of network excellence,” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Airtel. “This deployment will enable us to further improve the speed, reliability, and coverage of our network, ensuring an exceptional experience for our customers.”

Under the new deal, Ericsson will also upgrade the software used in its currently deployed 4G radios.

Andres Vicente, head of Southeast Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson, said: “This partnership extension reflects our shared vision to build a robust 4G and 5G infrastructure for Bharti Airtel to serve the connectivity needs of its customer base – including the new 5G use cases as they emerge.

“We will work closely with Bharti Airtel to deliver great user experiences for their customers.”

RELATED STORIES

Ericsson unveils Compact Packet Core to simplify 5G network modernisation

Ericsson, e& to jointly explore 6G use cases