Ericsson and stc launch ‘Fusion Partnership’

Jasdip Sensi
February 17, 2025 10:46 AM
Ericsson and stc Group has launched the ‘Fusion Partnership’ to enhance both solutions and services for businesses and customers.

In a bid to drive innovation and broaden market opportunities, the partnership focuses on product development, technology alignment and joint innovation efforts.

Meanwhile the initiative spans product development, aligning technology roadmaps, joint innovation programs and knowledge-sharing forums, all aimed at helping both companies improve operational efficiency.

According to stc, by partnering with Ericsson, the move aims to deliver cutting-edge services, improve network reliability and build next-generation telecom capabilities.

This partnership strengthens their leadership in driving connectivity and digital transformation, as Ericsson and stc Group have a shared history of more than 50 years in delivering telecommunications solutions, with Ericsson being a key network supplier in Saudi Arabia since the introduction of GSM (2G), the telecoms giant revealed.

In a statement, Ericsson said: “This milestone collaboration will enhance solutions and services for businesses and consumers, shaping the future of the telecom industry.”

